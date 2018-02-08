Ski for free on Valentine's Day

Snowbowl has a Valentine's Day present for Arizona's families. You can hit the slopes for free.

Snowbowl is giving away a limited number of free passes for Feb. 14.

You can get your ticket online by visiting www.snowbowl.ski/ski-free-valentines-day.

