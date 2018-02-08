ASU softball team ready to get after it!

The 23rd ranked Sun Devils Softball Team lost nine games last year by one run. The squad still managed to win 31 games and make its 13th straight NCAA playoff appearance. Now, second Year Coach Trisha Ford is expecting more.

"Coach Ford I would say is very demanding, because she expects the most out," said shortstop Jade Gortarez.

"I just hope to see more gritty of a team. And one that's not always pretty, but the end of the day we get the results we are looking for," said Ford.

ASU returns 15 lettermen and has five transfers led by Gortarez. What could potentially make ASU one of the best teams in the country is pitching. The squad returns Seniors Dale Ryndak and Breanna Macha. The tandem combined to win 21 games last year. Macha as well lefty pitcher Giselle Juarez earned All-Pac 12 honors a year ago. Juarez went 6-7 in her first year in Tempe.

"One really good things is we really complement each other," said Macha. We have a very deep pitching staff. We've got some great newcomers and great returners so we want to go out and play some ball now," said Ford.

The Sun Devils get tested out of the gates hosting number 11 Tennessee in the Kajikawa Classic.

"It just sets you up for your Pac-12 play," said Macha. "For us, it's a great opportunity for us to either come out and execute the way we're executing or an opportunity to see where we're at," said Ford.

To be the best you have to beat the best, Coach Ford and the Sun Devils wouldn't want it any other way. The Sun Devils hold a serious swagger. Time to back it up as the program looks to return to Oklahoma City for the first time in five years.

"You don't come to ASU to not be going to Oklahoma City, so that expectations is absolutely here,' said Ford. "I just think we're ready to go out there and see what we're capable of," said Macha.

