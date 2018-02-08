Burglars targeting police vehicles parked in fenced substation lots

A rash of vehicle burglaries inside the fenced lots at Phoenix police substations has put some dangerous items in the hands of criminals.

There have been three separate instances of burglaries from marked and unmarked police vehicles that were parked inside the fenced and walled lots around two substations.

The most recent incident happened at the Central City Precinct on 16th Street south of Buckeye Road between Friday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 4 at 11 a.m.

Two other burglaries occurred within the past three weeks at the substation at 24th Street and Broadway Road.

Sgt. Vince Lewis said these are crimes of opportunity.

"Some of these vehicles may have not been properly secured or left unlocked.," he said. "There were items in there that should have been properly secured. We’re going through that to find out if there were any policy violations, looking into the possibility of investigations, maybe. If anybody were to be held responsible, maybe facing discipline."

Police say the suspects likely just jumped the fences or block walls around the property and checked for unlocked cars. Whoever is responsible got away with police tactical gear,  weapons, and a badge, among other things.

“We are still actively investigating this but the lessons learned here are the lessons that we teach very often. Take it; lock it; conceal it,” Lewis said.

Among the weapons take are an AR-15 rifle, a Taser, two large canisters of pepper spray, one police expandable baton, a Glock police-issued handgun and a pocket knife.

"It's a breach in security," Lewis said. "We don’t necessarily like to go into specifics of security, obviously. We do not want to be victimized again." 

The Central City Precinct does not appear to have surveillance cameras that could have recorded the suspects in action. Several businesses nearby confirm that police asked them if they had cameras. None did. 

Lewis said it is the responsibility of the officers to secure their equipment and weapons properly.

The bigger concern is how these suspects are so easily accessing the walled parking lots and rifling through vehicles without anyone seeing them.

"We're going to take a look at what types of security measures could be improved to help prevent this from happening again,” said Lewis.

