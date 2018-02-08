Concerns raised over voting instructions ahead of Arizona's CD 8 special election

The voting instructions say "vote for not more than 2." Once candidate believe this might confuse voters. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) The voting instructions say "vote for not more than 2." Once candidate believe this might confuse voters. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV) -

Arizona voters have seen there share of election problems over the years, and now there may be another one.

The latest controversy centers around the voting instructions sent out ahead of this month's special election primary in Arizona's 8th Congressional District.

Former state lawmaker Debbie Lesko is one of the candidates and said that the voting instructions show voters how to vote, but it also says to "Vote for not more than 2" candidates.

    Lesko thinks that might be confusing because voters can only vote for one candidate in this election.

    "I want voters to realize that they really just can vote for one candidate, and not two," she said. "If they vote for two, the entire ballot will be thrown out."

    Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes said the wording of "Vote for not more than 2" has been on the voting instructions pamphlet for more than 10 years, and simply serves as an example of how to vote.

    Arizona election troubles

    He does not believe it will confuse voters into voting for more than one candidate in the special election because the actual ballot clearly states,"Vote for not more than 1." 

    "They're used to following the instructions on the ballot, specifically as to each race, so am confident this is going to work out well for voters in CD 8," said Fontes. "But we're still going to look at this and see if these concerns are legitimate, and if they are, we're going to push forward with a new design."

    According to Fontes, the wording on the voting instructions has never really been an issue before and hasn't led to voters voting for more than one candidate when they're not supposed to.

    However, Fontes is looking at possibly removing the wording before the next election to avoid any confusion.

