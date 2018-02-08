AZ Humane Society has saved 60K lives in last 4 years

Sixty thousand lives.

That's how many animals the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) has saved in the last four years.

AHS launched its "60K Lives Saved" campaign on Thursday.

It all began four years ago, when AHS began intensifying its efforts to save the lives of more animals.

The results have been amazing.

Since 2014, 60,000 additional pets who were once considered the most vulnerable animals in our community - the sick, injured and abused - have been saved.

What would typically take decades to accomplish, was achieved right here in Maricopa County in just four years.

These lifesaving efforts weren't possible even five years ago, but because of unique medical programs like AHS' Mutternity Suites, Bottle Baby Kitten ICU, Kitten Nursery ICU and Parvo Puppy ICU, 60,000 additional pets are in loving homes today.

Those key programs, along with AHS' Pet Resource Center which assists pet owners, have turned the animal welfare landscape in Maricopa County on its head.

There are thousands of stories about animals finding their forever homes.

One of those stories involves AHS President and CEO, Dr. Steven Hansen.

Hansen fostered a rescued mama dog and her puppies, and then ended up adopting one of the pups.

He says he's happy to be one of the thousands of success stories.

"We set an ambitious goal to end animal suffering, homelessness and needless euthanasia in Maricopa County, and today, we are an entirely different organization," said Hansen said. "And it worked. 60,000 times."

"I'm very proud of what the organization has accomplished," he added.

Pet lovers are invited to join the movement by visiting azhumane.org/60K.

