House OKs photo radar ban, but likely dead in Senate

The Arizona House has passed legislation banning cities from using photo speed and red light enforcement cameras, but it likely won't see the light of day in the Senate barring some slick maneuvering by the House sponsor.

The measure sponsored by Republican Rep. Travis Grantham barely passed on a 31-27 vote Thursday.

It now likely will be assigned to the Senate Transportation and Technology Committee where Republican chairman Sen. Bob Worsley has pronounced it dead on arrival.

Worsley says conservative members of his party have been overly critical of a tool that law enforcement has used to boost public safety.

Grantham says he'll try to work around Worsley to get a vote in the full Senate.

