Brussels Sprouts Caesar Salad, Roasted Halibut with Parmesan Crumb Topping and Flourless Chocolate Cake

Brussels Sprouts Caesar Salad

Adapted from heathercristo.com

Yields: 2 servings

½ pound Brussels sprouts

½ cup finely shredded parmesan cheese

Croutons

1 cup rustic white bread in cubes

1 tablespoon olive oil

kosher salt

Caesar Dressing

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

1 garlic clove, minced

½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon red wine vinegar

½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon anchovy paste

½ cup parmesan, finely shredded

½ cup olive oil

Kosher salt and black pepper.

Toss the bread cubes with olive oil, salt and pepper. Spread in one layer on a sheet pan and bake at 375?F until crisp and golden.

With a sharp knife, finely shred the Brussels sprouts and set them aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together the mayo, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, red wine vinegar, mustard, lemon juice, anchovy paste and parmesan until smooth. Whisk in the olive oil in a thin stream while continuing to whisk hard.

When the dressing has become thick and smooth, season with salt and pepper to taste.

Add the shredded Brussels sprouts to the bowl and toss with the dressing. Toss the salad with the parmesan and the croutons. Add a few cracks of fresh black pepper on top and serve.



Roasted Halibut with Parmesan Crumb Topping

Adapted from Diana Rattray

Yields: 8 servings

2 6-ounce pounds halibut fillets

1/4 cup panko

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

1teaspoon chopped fresh parsley

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon onion powder

pinch of kosher salt

Dash freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon melted butter

Lemon wedges or slices for serving

Heat the oven to 450 F.

Spray a rimmed baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray or line the pan with nonstick foil.

Arrange the fillets on the prepared baking sheet, skin side down.

In a medium bowl, combine the crumbs with the Parmesan cheese, parsley, garlic and onion powders, salt, pepper, and melted butter. Mix well.

Sprinkle the buttery seasoned bread crumbs on the halibut pieces; pat down to help the crumbs adhere to the tops of the fish fillets.

Bake the halibut fillets for about 10 to 12 minutes, or until it has reached the desired doneness.

Serve the halibut with fresh lemon wedges or slices.



Flourless Chocolate Cake

Joy of Cooking

Yields: One 8-inch round cake

1 pound bittersweet or semisweet chocolate, chopped

10 tablespoons butter

5 large egg yolks

5 large egg whites

¼ teaspoon cream of tartar

1 tablespoon sugar

Confectioners’ sugar

Preheat oven to 325 F. Grease an 8x2-inch round cake pan and line the bottom with parchment paper.

Combine chocolate and butter in a large heatproof bowl. Set the bowl in a large skillet of barely simmering water and stir often until the chocolate and butter are warm, melted and smooth. Remove from the heat and whisk in egg yolks.

Beat egg whites and cream of tartar in a large bowl on medium speed until soft peaks form. Gradually add sugar, beating on high speed until the peaks are stiff but not dry.

Use a rubber spatula to fold one-quarter of the egg whites into the chocolate mixture, then fold in the remaining whites. Scrape the batter into the pan and spread evenly. Set the pan in a shallow baking dish or roasting pan, set the baking dish in the oven, and pour enough boiling water to reach halfway up the sides of the cake pan. Bake for exactly 30 minutes; the top of the cake will have a thin crust and the center will be gooey.

Set the cake on a rack to cool completely, then refrigerate until chilled or overnight. To unmold, slide a thin knife around the cake to detach it from the pan. Invert the cake and peel off the paper liner. Reinvert onto a serving platter. Sprinkle with confectioners’ sugar.