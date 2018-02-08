Department of Corrections searching for inmate who escaped work site in Phoenix

The Arizona Department of Corrections said an inmate escaped a work site Thursday afternoon in Phoenix.

The inmate, Skyler Martin, was working at the Maricopa County Animal Shelter, near 27th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, when he suddenly walked off the site.

Martin, who has been sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for aggravated DUI, has not been located.

It is unclear whether Martin may have changed clothes.

