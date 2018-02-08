SLIDESHOW: Plastic bags jam recycling machines costing you money

Posted: Updated:
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

The 27th Avenue and North Gateway Transfer stations process about 250 tons of recycling every day, and each day, the equipment shuts down at least once because flimsy plastic bags jam the machinery. Those shutdowns are expensive.

APP USERS: Click here for slideshow

WATCH: How recycling mistakes cost you money

Click here for full story.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.