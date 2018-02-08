Flagstaff PD: Middle school student faces charges for Snapchat threat

Flagstaff police say a middle school student will be facing charges for making a school threat on Snapchat.

On February 8, 2018, at 10:52 am the Flagstaff Police Department was made aware of the threat to shoot up a school. The threat was seen on a Snapchat.

As officers and investigators began to gather further information, the Dispatch Center began notifying the Flagstaff area schools of the threat. It was initially unknown toward which school the threat was directed.

Within a short while, investigators learned the suspect was a student currently in a class at Mount Elden Middle School.

The student was contacted before all schools had been notified of the threat. A couple of schools did choose to go into lockout status as a precautionary measure.

The juvenile suspect was interviewed by investigators and released to a parent.

It was learned the suspect did not have current access to any firearms.

Additionally, his property on campus was searched and a K-9 was run through the school. Officers will continue to closely patrol the school.



If you have further information in reference to this investigation (P18-01789) please contact the Flagstaff Police Department at (928)774-1414 or Silent Witness at (928)774-6111.

