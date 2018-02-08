Impairment suspected in crash that injured DPS sergeant and trooper

Van Rothermel, 19, arrested for DUI after rear-ending a DPS vehicle on I-17 near Flagstaff. (Source: Coconino County Sheriff's Office)

Van Rothermel, 19, arrested for DUI after rear-ending a DPS vehicle on I-17 near Flagstaff. (Source: Coconino County Sheriff's Office)

Van Rothermel, 19, and truck used by DPS troopers (Source: Coconino County Sheriff's Office & Arizona Department of Public Safety)

A DPS sergeant and trooper have been hurt after their vehicle was rear-ended on I-17 south of Flagstaff.

The crash happened near Kachina Boulevard.

A DPS box truck delivering dog food to DPS canine units was rear-ended by another vehicle, forcing the box truck to roll on its side.

A sergeant and a trooper were inside the truck at the time of the collision.

The sergeant has superficial injuries The trooper suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Both were taken by ground ambulance to Flagstaff Medical Center.

The driver of the van that struck the DPS box truck was taken into custody.

He has been identified as 19-year-old Van R. Rothermel of Tempe.

He was booked into the Coconino County jail for DUI, two counts of aggravated assault, endangerment and possession of drugs.

One lane of southbound I-17 was closed during the investigation.

#ImpairedDriver collides with and injures two troopers that were delivering K9 food statewide in a box truck. Our trooper sustained serious but non life-threatening injuries; our Sgt. sustained minor injury. pic.twitter.com/J6H4ghYbUe — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) February 9, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.