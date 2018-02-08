DPS: 2 troopers hurt in an accident south of Flagstaff

Two DPS troopers have been hurt in a crash on I-17 south of Flagstaff.

The crash happened near Kachina Boulevard.

One lane of southbound I-17 was closed. DPS said it would be an "extensive closure."

There's no word on the extent of the troopers' injuries.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.