Hundreds of exotic and classic cars expected at event to benefit Phoenix Children’s Hospital

More than 600 cars will be on display on Saturday (Source: Scuderia Southwest)

Ladies and gentlemen, get ready to rev your engines! On, Feb. 10, Scuderia Southwest’s Concours in the Hills event is set to bring together more than 600 exotic and classic cars.

The free event is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will take place at Fountain Park in Fountain Hills. Some of the high-performance vehicles that visitors can expect to see include models from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche and Aston Martin.

This year’s show is expected to be Scuderia Southwest’s biggest and best yet, and will be opened by some of the most famous names in race car driving, including Bob Bondurant, Arie Luyendyk, Harlet Cluxton and Lyn St. James, among others.

For 2018, Scuderia Southwest has Phoenix Children’s Hospital as its exclusive beneficiary and expects to raise $100,000 for the hospital.

While event admission and parking is free to visitors, there is a mandatory exhibitor vehicle entry donation of a minimum of $60. All of these entry donations will directly benefit the hospital.

Vehicle registration is available online at concoursinthehills.org.

