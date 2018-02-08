Woman in Phoenix roadway struck by car, killed

A deadly car/pedestrian accident near 36th Street and Southern on Wednesday has left a woman dead.

Stacey Graham, 48, was killed when she was struck by a 32-year-old male driver.

Police say that on February 7, 2018, at approximately 7:42 p.m., officers responded to a critical traffic collision.

Witnesses reported that a pedestrian, later identified as Graham, ran into the roadway, stopped briefly to pick something up, and then walked into the path of an oncoming car.

Graham was rushed to a local hospital where she died of her injuries.

The driver of the car stopped and cooperated with investigators.

Police say neither speed nor impairment appears to be factors at this time.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.

