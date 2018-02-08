Rental scam continues to lure in victims

Tania Niblett and her husband want to downsize. So, they recently put their home on the market.

"It actually sold in 3 days,” Niblett told 3 On Your Side. “We did some serious remodeling in here."

Needing a place live now, the couple turned to the Internet to find a house to rent. And, according to Niblett, she came across a home that seemed just right.

“Well, compared to other rentals on the market, that house is perfect. If you look at the backyard and see the pool, it's immaculate," she said.

So, Niblett called the number and the person on the other end told her to go to the home and check it out. She did, but when she arrived, there was no one at the house as promised. So, Niblett contacted the so-called property management company which told her not to worry. In fact, he said, go around the back of the house and look through the windows. And, if she liked it, he told her to call him back.

Niblett says she reluctantly followed those instructions.

"It was very uncomfortable. Very uncomfortable. It felt like I was trespassing."

The home was even better than she thought. It was vacant and really clean, So, Niblett called back to say she wanted it.

That's when she was told to fill out a rental application which required all kinds of personal information like Social Security numbers and dates of birth. She was then told to deposit $1,780 in cash into the property management company's Wells Fargo bank account.

"So, I’m thinking at the time that he's associated with Wells Fargo. You know, when you think Wells Fargo, you think you trust Wells Fargo. There wouldn't be a scam going through Wells Fargo," Niblett said.

But it was a scam. And here's how it works: The scammer finds a house that is legitimately for sale and vacant just like the one Niblett looked at.

The scammer then pretends to be the owner, or property management company and posts that very house on the Internet as "For Rent.” It’s sometimes listed for an amount that's pretty attractive in order to lure in victims.

The con-man then sits back and waits for unsuspecting people like Niblett to fall in love with the house and then asks for a security deposit to be put into his personal bank account.

“So, the bottom line here is you deposited money into the bad guy's account not knowing he's really a bad guy?"

“Correct,” she replied. “And he took advantage of us absolutely."

Not only are they out $1,800, Niblett is now worried about all the personal information they provided on that fictitious rental application.

If you’re looking to rent, always meet the owner or property management company in person and get them to physically show you around the inside of the home.

If you’re asked to either wire a security deposit or asked to deposit cash into a bank account, you’re most likely caught up in a scam.

