South Mountain Freeway construction to ramp up in 2018

Constuction is set to ramp up this year according to ADOT (Source: ADOT)

Construction on the South Mountain Freeway (Loop 202) is set to shift into higher gear throughout the next two years and is on schedule to be completed by the end of 2019.

One year after major construction began, the South Mountain Freeway project is more than 35 percent complete. Bridges have been built from the ground up, a massive amount of earth has been moved and compacted and an emerging Interstate10 interchange has altered the west Valley skyline.

RELATED: [South Mountain Freeway bridge takes shape over I-10 in Phoenix]

This week, the Arizona Department of Transportation and Connect 202 (the developer responsible for the project’s design and construction) detailed construction for the first half of 2018 with the corridor’s third semiannual construction notice.

Some of the 2018 highlights include:

I-10 segment (I-10 Papago to Lower Buckeye Road and improvements to I-10 between 43rd and 75th avenues)

Constructing new access roads parallel to I-10 between 51st and 67th avenues that will replace direct freeway access at 59th Avenue

Continuing construction of an I-10 interchange with six ramps, including two direct HOV lane connections

Completing the bridge over Roosevelt Street

Salt River segment (Lower Buckeye Road to 51st Avenue)

Opening an Elliot Road bridge over the freeway alignment

Starting Estrella Drive interchange construction, which will require a 150-day closure of Estrella Drive between 51st and 59th avenues

Completing two half-mile-long bridges, the longest of project, over the Salt River (by end of 2018)

Constructing a bridge at Baseline Road and 51st Avenue

Center segment (51st Avenue to 32nd Lane)

Conducting pre-construction work, including plant salvage and geotechnical investigations (starting in early 2018)

Starting controlled rock blasting along two ridges on southwestern edge of the South Mountain Park to break large rock into smaller, more manageable pieces

Pecos segment (32nd Lane to I-10 Maricopa/Loop 202 Santan Freeway)

Detouring traffic on Desert Foothills Parkway for bridge construction

Completing bridges at 17th Avenue and 40th Street and continuing construction of bridges at 24th and 32nd streets, work that will require some weekend and night closures of cross streets

Beginning work on freeway paving (by late 2018)

Completing controlled rock blasting along Pecos Road between Desert Foothills Parkway and 24th Street to break large rock into smaller, more manageable pieces (through mid-2018)

Once completed, the South Mountain Freeway will provide a long-planned direct link between the east and west side of the Valley, as well as an alternative to I-10 through downtown Phoenix.

RELATED: [I-10 ramp closures mark new phase of South Mountain Freeway work]

If you would like to learn more about the South Mountain Freeway project and sign up for updates and weekly traffic alerts by visiting SouthMountainFreeway.com.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.