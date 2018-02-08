Sun City West set to celebrate 40th anniversary with special parade

Vintage planes will be make a special flyover for the celebration (Source: Sun City West)

The town of Sun City West is set to celebrate its 40th anniversary with a special community parade on Monday, Feb. 19.

Gov. Doug Ducey will join a variety of Sun City West charter clubs, area churches, businesses, community and civic organizations in a colorful parade as the guest of honor. To add to the excitement of the day, there will also be a special flyover by vintage military planes.

The festivities, which are sponsored by the Recreation Centers of Sun City West, are slated to begin at 9 a.m. The parade will start in the north parking lot at R.H. Johnson Rec Center, travel on to Meeker Boulevard towards the intersection of 135th Avenue and ultimately end up at Beardsley Park.

Viewers are encouraged to arrive early with chairs and set up along Meeker Boulevard or Beardsley Road, between the Briarwood Country Club and Beardsley Park, to watch the parade.

Some of those marching include the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority, Sun City West Posse and Posse Color Guard and Phoenix Pipe and Drum, among others.

All streets that border the parade route will begin closing at 6:30 a.m, and will reopen as soon as the parade is complete.

For more information, including the exact parade route, be sure to visit Sun City West's official website.

