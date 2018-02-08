Parents of toddler killed at Scottsdale fire station hire lawyer

The child is a relative of a Scottsdale firefighter who was on duty at the station. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

While touring the station, the young boy was injured by the apparatus bay doors. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The parents of a toddler who was killed in an accident at a Scottsdale fire station on Saturday are now being represented by a lawyer.

In a letter sent to the City of Scottsdale on Tuesday by Steven Hulsman with the firm Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP, Hulsman wrote that the child's parents, "retained us to investigate and pursue claims related to the death of their son."

[PDF: Letter from family attorney to City of Scottsdale]

The incident occurred at Scottsdale Fire Station no. 1, located at 1901 N. Miller Road.

Hulsman said his law firm is requesting a site and equipment inspection by an expert at the earliest possible date and that the City of Scottsdale and Scottsdale Fire Department preserve all information related to this incident and the day it happened.

[RELATED: Toddler dies after tragic accident at a Scottsdale fire station]

While touring the station, the young boy was injured by the apparatus bay doors, according to the City of Scottsdale.

The toddler was rushed to Phoenix Children's Hospital but did not survive.

The child is a relative of a Scottsdale firefighter who was on duty at the station.

The City of Scottsdale has released the following statement:

This weekend, a terrible tragedy occurred at Scottsdale Fire Station 601, when a young child visiting the station with family was injured by the apparatus bay doors during a station tour. The child, less than two years old and a relative of a Scottsdale fire fighter on duty at the station, received immediate attention by paramedics. He was rushed to the trauma center at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, where he subsequently was pronounced deceased. The Scottsdale Fire Department family is deeply saddened by this accident. We are doing all we can to support and care for the fire fighters and family members at the station when the accident occurred, and we ask the community’s thoughts and prayers for this child and his family. The city is investigating the incident.

Statement from Scottsdale Fire Chief Tom Shannon:

The city's investigative process into this tragic accident continues, when complete it should provide a full picture of what happened and answer the questions many of us have. My focus remains on the people who have been devastated. It is impossible to adequately express the sadness we all feel over the loss of this child. My deepest sympathy remains with the family. The fire fighters who responded are receiving the full support of the department as they deal with the impacts of this traumatic event. We ask the public's understanding and support for everyone involved during this difficult time.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.