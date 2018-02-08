Mexican national wanted for child molestation in Seattle arrested in Arizona

A Mexican man wanted in Washington state for child molestation has been arrested at the border in Arizona.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say 44-year-old Rey Guzman-Vidals was found entering the country illegally Monday near the city of Ajo.

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents say a records check revealed Guzman had a warrant issued by the King County Sheriff's Office in Seattle.

He is being processed for immigration violations and will then be transported to Seattle for prosecution.

Border agents say this is the second arrest in this sector in the past week of a fugitive wanted for child molestation.

