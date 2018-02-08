Paralyzed Vermont woman wishing for Valentine's Day cards

A paralyzed woman in Burlington, Vermont has one wish this Valentine's Day, a wall full of cards. Sara Conchieri was seriously injured in December after tripping over her dog and falling down the stairs in her home, WCAX in Vermont reports.

She broke her back and has been hospitalized and paralyzed since the accident.

She told a friend that she wished she could have a wall full of Valentine's Day cards so she wouldn't have to look at plain white walls all day.

"She told me how she’s hoping to get some Valentine’s Day cards to brighten her space. She said they’d be like little blessings to hang around her room. So, let’s fill her room with them," the friend, Kristopher Boyd, said in a Facebook post.

Conchieri said having some cards around would bring some happiness to her hospital room.

"During a recent visit, we discussed the white, institutional-like walls in the room that will be her home for quite some time. How could we change that, we wondered? How could we make it feel more warm, more welcoming? More like Sara," Boyd said.

After seeing the Facebook post, many people reached out and have already started sending cards to Conchieri.

Valentine's Day cards can be sent to Conchieri at this address:

Sara Conchieri

Room # 1014

Fanny Allen Hospital

790 College Pkwy

Colchester, VT 05446

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.