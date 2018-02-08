Dry winter sparks governor's wildfire season concernsPosted: Updated:
Dry winter sparks governor's wildfire season concerns
You don't have to be a meteorologist to know how painfully dry it has been in Phoenix and in the state. Flagstaff has seen the second driest winter in recorded history and no major storms are on the horizon.More >
Don't get stuck on a mountain: 4 Phoenix trails notorious for rescues
There’s no argument that the lack of cold winter weather has many people flocking to Valley area mountain trails.More >
Ways to stay cool at outdoor events
With the heat kicking in so early this year, we all forget how easy it is to get dehydrated, overheated or even sunburned.More >
The PGA's weatherman helps keep golfers & spectators safe
Most of the time, his office is a small construction trailer, where he can track the radar, winds, temperatures and other weather information.More >
Moon madness! 'Super blue blood moon' stuns over morning sky
Space started 2018 off with a bang as a moon smorgasbord filled the last day of this month.More >
The problem with Payson
Payson is one of the most beautiful spots in the state. In fact, geographically, it's right in the center, and that's why some call it the "heart of Arizona." But I regularly field phone calls and emails from people in Payson.More >
Avoid the shock In Phoenix
Are your clothes sticking to you? Have you been zapped by a jolt of electricity lately? Paul Horton has tips on how to keep the static electricity down.More >
The amazing discovery of cold fronts 100 years ago
The theory of warm and cold fronts was developed about 100 years ago by scientists who NEVER got to look at a satellite photo of clouds from space. And, amazingly, they got it right with a system we still use today.More >
Dry winter drags on in Arizona
The new data released by the U.S. Drought Monitor show drought continuing through most of Arizona.More >
Royal Norman shares his 2 favorite worst forecasts
"The stories are true [and] both are super bad because I was being so definite," Royal Norman said.More >
Finally snow! Here's where you can go enjoy it
Everyone in Phoenix is going to want to go enjoy the long-awaited snow this weekend, so here are a few places where you can sled, ski and play.More >
PD: Man shot, killed by security guard at Jack In The Box in west Phoenix
A man was fatally shot by a security guard Wednesday evening at a Jack In The Box in west Phoenix, police said.More >
Murder victim in Mesa leaves behind toddler
On Monday, 24-year-old Chelsey Anderson was shot and killed by Tyler Ruiz in Mesa. Anderson and Ruiz had a 19-month-old son together who was there during the shooting and is now in the care of family.More >
Dad loses 9 fingers, both feet after flu complications
He was diagnosed with the flu and admitted to the hospital. Then, his condition worsened.More >
Dozens of Phoenix families get the boot after City deems housing unsafe
The unsafe conditions forced the City to shut off the power and not allow residences to live in the apartments.More >
Thieves caught on camera stealing from cars in Gilbert neighborhood
Families in on east Valley neighborhood woke up Tuesday to find someone had broken into several cars on their street.More >
Girl Scout who sold cookies outside weed store may have broken rules
Officials were trying to identify the girl and talk to her family because she was in a commercial area, which is not allowed, council spokeswoman Mary Doyle said in an email Monday.More >
Head shops push back after FDA announcement on 'kratom'
Valley head shops are pushing back after an FDA announcement that an herbal supplement called kratom contains opioids. The federal agency has tied 44 deaths to the use of kratom.More >
Amateur sketch helps police identify theft suspect
Police say a hand-drawn sketch has helped investigators identify a suspect in a theft from a Pennsylvania farmers market.More >
Victim identified in deadly crash in west Phoenix
Photos: Soldier takes girl whose dad was killed to father-daughter dance
The two were escorted to the dance by a veterans' motorcycle club and members of area police and fire departments.More >
Man lives with mom’s corpse for more than a year, friend says
In North Carolina, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they said the body of a woman was found in a mobile home. Officials believe it had been there for several months.More >
An Arizona native, born and raised in Mesa, and graduate of Arizona State University, Ian Schwartz is thrilled to be back in the Valley of the Sun.
Ian Schwartz
Wake Up Meteorologist
After starting his journalism career in Illinois, Ian worked in Albuquerque and later Sacramento. In the field as a reporter, he has covered flash floods, blizzards, tornadoes, wildfires, drought and just about everything the weather can offer. After spending some time reporting, Ian decided to further his education and completed Mississippi State's broadcast meteorology program. Ian loves everything about Arizona weather from winter storms in the north to the monsoon in the south. When Ian isn't giving you the forecast in the morning, you can find him hiking, traveling and exploring everything our great state has to offer. If you have any weather pictures or want to say hi, drop him an email or connect online.
Victim identified in deadly crash in west Phoenix
PD: Man shot, killed by security guard at Jack In The Box in west Phoenix
A man was fatally shot by a security guard Wednesday evening at a Jack In The Box in west Phoenix, police said.More >
USO serving veterans and military members at Phoenix Sky Harbor
CBS5 This Morning anchor Preston Phillips takes us inside a local nonprofit working out of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, seeing to it that our active-duty military and veterans are taken care of.More >
Man lives with mom’s corpse for more than a year, friend says
In North Carolina, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they said the body of a woman was found in a mobile home. Officials believe it had been there for several months.More >
VIDEO: Man fatally shot by security guard at Jack In The Box in west Phoenix, police say
A man has died after he was shot by a security guard at a Jack In The Box near 35th Avenue and W. Buckeye Road, according to Phoenix police. (February 7, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Young suspects caught on camera burglarizing cars in Gilbert neighborhood
Young suspects were caught on camera trying to burglarize cars in a Gilbert neighborhood.More >
VIDEO: Relatives raising boy after murder-suicide in Mesa
A Valley toddler was caught up in a horrific crime scene. Both parents are dead and now his relatives are coming together to raise him. (February 7, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Apartment complex in Phoenix shut down
The City of Phoenix is shutting down an apartment complex, forcing families out. (Tuesday, February 6, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Some not happy kratom now being called an opioid
An herbal supplement some say can help people with pain management and addiction recovery is getting some attention from the feds. This week, the FDA weighed-in on a type of plant called Kratom, calling it an opioid. (February 7, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Multiple car crash in wet Phoenix leaves 2 people dead; 3 injured
A car crash Wednesday morning left 2 people dead and sent three others to the hospital.More >
