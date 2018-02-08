Dry winter sparks governor's wildfire season concerns

You don't have to be a meteorologist to know how painfully dry it has been in Phoenix and in the state.

Flagstaff has seen the second driest winter in recorded history and no major storms are on the horizon.

If you live in the mountains you probably are already thinking about fire season and how the dry weather will impact it.

You are not alone.

On Thursday, Gov. Doug Ducey said he will ask the state legislature for more money in anticipation of a potentially active wildfire season.

The governor will also look at additional federal dollars that could be used to help reduce fire risk.

“After experiencing an unusually dry winter, we need to commit to giving the Department of Forestry and Fire Management the tools they need to prevent and battle these catastrophic fires,” he said.

[RELATED: Arizona's Family weather blogs]

Last winter we had more rain and snow which caused grasses and small plants to grow like crazy. That led to a pretty busy fire season at the lower elevations in the desert scrub.

We didn’t see a lot of those massive forest fires though. The large trees tend to hold moisture a bit better than smaller plants and grasses.

But this year the large ponderosa pines and mixed conifer have had plenty of time to dry out with the lack of snowpack and moisture.

There is still time to try and get some snow in the mountains but the weather clock is ticking.

Let’s hope for more storms and a quiet fire season down the road.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.