Thursday, Feb. 8

Tooth Decay & Kids

Children miss an estimated 51 million hours of school each year because of dental related illness.

In honor of National Children's Dental Health Month, and because tomorrow is National Toothache Day, Midwestern University is sharing tips to help kids avoid the pain of a tooth decay the #1 childhood disease.

Tips for Kids to Avoid Toothaches

1. Avoid soda and sugary drinks - flavor water with lemons or strawberries

2. In addition to sugary treats, avoid chewy snacks that stick to teeth (gummy snacks)

3. Limit snacking to 1-2 times a day and brush teeth or rinse mouth with water right after

4. Limit desserts or a sugary treat to right after a meal when saliva production is highest

5. Brush for a full two minutes

6. Regularly visit your dentist

Tips for Kids to Avoid Toothaches

7. Avoid soda and sugary drinks - flavor water with lemons or strawberries

8. In addition to sugary treats, avoid chewy snacks that stick to teeth (gummy snacks)

9. Limit snacking to 1-2 times a day and brush teeth or rinse mouth with water right after

10. Limit desserts or a sugary treat to right after a meal when saliva production is highest

11. Brush for a full two minutes

12. Regularly visit your dentist

MWU dental clinic has seen an increase of young children coming in with tooth decay.

It’s never too early to begin taking care of your dental health

Children as young as 1 years old should begin coming in for checkups.

Learn more or schedule an appointment at https://www.mwuclinics.com/arizona/services/dental

Call 623-537-6000

Midwestern University Dental Institute at

5855 West Utopia Road in Glendale.

623-537-6000

Dino Date Night at Dinosaurs in the Desert: Fossilize Your Love!

Looking for a unique experience this Valentine's Day? Make some memories and fossilize your love for eternity at Dino Date Night at the Phoenix Zoo!

Highlights include:

Train ride to Dinosaurs in the Desert and exhibit access

Special adult-themed presentation "Nature Finds A Way" by Gavin McCullough

Shredded "dino" BBQ dinner with all the trimmings

Fireside glass of champagne

Box of chocolates

Selfie station

Dinosaurs in the Desert gift pack

This event is limited to only 50 couples, so make your reservations soon!

Find out more and purchase tickets at http://www.phoenixzoo.org/event-items/dino-date-night/

Wednesday, February 14, 2018

7pm-9 p.m.

$80 per couple

21 and older

Phoenix Zoo Arizona Center for Nature Conservation

455 N. Galvin Parkway

Phoenix, AZ 85008

602-286-3800

Arizona Beer Week

Arizona Beer Week. Specifically, this years all women's collaboration brew, Murder She Oat (a throwback ipa). This year's all-female collabrew will benefit local communities, with proceeds from sales benefitting the Sojourner Center in Phoenix, the Northland Family Help Center in Flagstaff, Wings for Women in Tucson and the Prescott Area Women's Shelter, in Prescott. The community is hoping to raise over $10,000 to benefit these charitable causes. This is a true case of women supporting women.

For more information: https://arizonabeerweek.com/

How to create a romantic Valentine's Day meal for your special someone at home!

Instead of buying expensive flowers, go outside and find bougainvillea in bloom. The color is gorgeous and they're everywhere.

Use edibles to decorate--A 3-tiered stand loaded with fresh berries is stunning on a table and it's all edible so there's no waste.

Dollar store treasures, like faux rose petals or red chargers under your plates, add a pop of color and festivity for minimal cost.

Paint chips from the hardware store make great placards!

Use extra wine glasses as candle holders! Just turn them upside down and VOILA!

For more information visit their website: www.perkeatery.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PerkEatery

Perk Eatery

6501 E. Greenway Pkwy, #159

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

480-998-6026

The Garden Guy: Spring time planting and veggies

Whether you use vegetables in small salads or as full entrees, it's satisfying to know that gardening is one of the healthiest things you can do for your family and for the environment. And I promise you that the food you grow will be tastier than anything you can buy at the store. There is a vast array of veggies that thrive in the low deserts of the Southwest like artichokes, beans, beets, black-eyed peas and broccoli. Our abundant sunlight and moderate temperatures make anything possible! One of the best things you can do for any garden is to put it above ground. A raised garden eliminates the need to till a difficult, and sometimes ineffective, technique of working the native soil. By using organic material, maintaining a balance of beneficial insects and animals, and abolishing synthetic chemicals, you'll go a long way to creating a fantastic and healthy garden.

Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com

Nancy Tengler: Market Volatility and a Needed Correction

Money expert and CIO of Arizona Bank & Trust Nancy Tengler tells us about the volatility of the stock market and what to expect in the long term

While some of this market volatility since last Friday when the market slid 665 points, has to do with an inflation risk we have had a strong economic climb, but hardly any inflation over the past nine years. Inflation makes investors less willing to pay the price for stocks and makes future earnings less valuable.

There is also the presence again of a Political risk, memos, looming shutdowns, etc.

On Monday we saw the greatest single trading day decline. At one point the markets were down 1,600 finishing the day down 1,175. I was actually at the New York Stock Exchange during Monday's roller coaster ride. On Tuesday, the markets bounced back 567 points. (We will update with the latest market Like I said on the business channels this week. We needed this. This recent dip is an opportunity for long-term investors to pick away at the high-quality Think about it this way. If you have your eye on a specific designer bag or luxury car, you should strategically wait for the right opportunity or price? It will likely have added value if you had the patience to wait until it went on sale and held onto it for the long term. When valuation is good, the market is on sale.

We wanted to see this correction, like a pruning or brush fire. We were waiting and had recently taken about 5% out of stock and bonds and put it in non-correlated assets which helps to offset the movements of a typical portfolio. We have the benefit of strong underlying, decent economy and have corporate CEO's that are making actually decent decision with tax cuts, so I think that will provide a floor. With stock buybacks, I also think we are going to see continued moves up at least for the next 12 months.

If I am a corporate CEO I want to get that cash back here are attractive currency levels.

For more information on Nancy Tengler: https://nancytengler.com/

Arizona Bank & Trust

2036 East Camelback Road

Phoenix, AZ 85016

(602) 381-2090

Website: https://www.arizbank.com/

Craig Shoemaker @ Tempe Improv

Show Times and ticket prices:

Thursday, February 8th 8:00 PM

18 & over $22.00/$27.57

Friday, February 9th 7:30 PM

21 & over $22.00/$27.57

Friday, February 9th 10:00 PM

18 & over $22.00/$27.57

Saturday, February 10th h 7:00 PM

21 & over $25.00/$30.81

Saturday, February 10th 9:30 PM

21 & over $25.00/$30.81

For more information: http://tempeimprov.com/

Tempe Improv

930 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281

Phone: (480) 921-9877

Tara at the movies: 50 Shades

For more information on the movie, "50 Shades Freed," visit: http://www.fiftyshadesmovie.com/

For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: http://www.harkinstheatres.com/behindTheScreens.aspx

