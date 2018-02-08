Prosecutor wants warrants unsealed in probe of 9 killings

A judge has been asked to publicly release search warrants from an investigation into nine shooting deaths in metro Phoenix over a three-week span late last year.

Prosecutor Susie Charbel says in court records filed Tuesday in the case of Cleophus Cooksey Jr. that there is no need to keep information within the warrants private.

Three search warrants seeking banking and public-assistance records for Cooksey have already been unsealed.

It's unclear what information was gathered through the three warrants.

An additional 11 warrants remain sealed.

Cooksey is charged with murder in the fatal shootings of his mother and stepfather.

Authorities say Cooksey fatally shot seven other people, though he hasn't been charged in those deaths.

Cooksey has pleaded not guilty to charges in the deaths of his mother and stepfather.

