House fire displaces 2 in Glendale

PD: Man shot, killed by security guard at Jack In The Box in west Phoenix
A man was fatally shot by a security guard Wednesday evening at a Jack In The Box in west Phoenix, police said.More >
Dozens of Phoenix families get the boot after City deems housing unsafe
The unsafe conditions forced the City to shut off the power and not allow residences to live in the apartments.More >
Murder victim in Mesa leaves behind toddler
On Monday, 24-year-old Chelsey Anderson was shot and killed by Tyler Ruiz in Mesa. Anderson and Ruiz had a 19-month-old son together who was there during the shooting and is now in the care of family.More >
Girl Scout who sold cookies outside weed store may have broken rules
Officials were trying to identify the girl and talk to her family because she was in a commercial area, which is not allowed, council spokeswoman Mary Doyle said in an email Monday.More >
Dad loses 9 fingers, both feet after flu complications
He was diagnosed with the flu and admitted to the hospital. Then, his condition worsened.More >
UPDATE: 2 people dead after multi-car crash in west Phoenix
A serious crash in west Phoenix left two people dead and three others injured.More >
Thieves caught on camera stealing from cars in Gilbert neighborhood
Families in on east Valley neighborhood woke up Tuesday to find someone had broken into several cars on their street.More >
Why the mom of a child with a facial deformity fought to take down just one cruel tweet
Natalie Weaver knows there aren't many little girls like her daughter Sophia. The nine-year-old has been through enough surgeries to last several lifetimes.More >
Head shops push back after FDA announcement on 'kratom'
Valley head shops are pushing back after an FDA announcement that an herbal supplement called kratom contains opioids. The federal agency has tied 44 deaths to the use of kratom.More >
Casa Grande PD: Missing 8-year-old girl located
An 8-year-old Casa Grande girl who reported missing was located Wednesday night, police said.More >
Deputies respond to report of person holding an eyeball in Anderson Co.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office and EMS were dispatched to a bizarre call on Tuesday.More >
VIDEO: Young suspects caught on camera burglarizing cars in Gilbert neighborhood
Young suspects were caught on camera trying to burglarize cars in a Gilbert neighborhood.More >
VIDEO: Man fatally shot by security guard at Jack In The Box in west Phoenix, police say
A man has died after he was shot by a security guard at a Jack In The Box near 35th Avenue and W. Buckeye Road, according to Phoenix police. (February 7, 2018)More >
VIDEO FORECAST: Weather changes are coming
Enjoy these warm spring-like days while you can. Weather changes are heading our way early next week, which could mean rain in the Valley and snow in the high country. More weather at http://www.azfamily.com/weather.(Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Apartment complex in Phoenix shut down
The City of Phoenix is shutting down an apartment complex, forcing families out. (Tuesday, February 6, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Multiple car crash in wet Phoenix leaves 2 people dead; 3 injured
A car crash Wednesday morning left 2 people dead and sent three others to the hospital.More >
VIDEO: Relatives raising boy after murder-suicide in Mesa
A Valley toddler was caught up in a horrific crime scene. Both parents are dead and now his relatives are coming together to raise him. (February 7, 2018)More >