House fire displaces 2 in Glendale

A house fire early Thursday morning in Glendale has displaced two people.

Firefighters on scene, near 53rd and Olive avenues, said they believe the fire started in the garage but spread to the other side of the house.

Crews are not sure yet whether the house will be a total loss.

Luckily, no injuries were reported.

