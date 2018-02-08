Car crashes into pole, causes power outage in Phoenix neighborhood

A neighborhood in Phoenix had its power knocked out late Wednesday night after a car struck a pole near 35th and Dunlap avenues.

SRP is currently on scene working to restore power to the 161 people affected in the area.

According to SRP, the outage started at about 9:30 p.m.

The affected area includes 39th Avenue to 31st Avenue and Dunlap Avenue to Northern Avenue. SRP said power should be restored by 5:45 a.m.

No information on any injuries or possible charges was immediately available.

