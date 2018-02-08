New report says Border Patrol catching fewer border crossers

Posted: Updated:
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

The U.S. Border Patrol is catching fewer of the immigrants who are detected crossing the border, according to a new report from the Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security.

The report, which was released on Jan. 30, includes a section on the Border Patrol's Interdiction Effectiveness Rate, or IER. The IER is the percent of detected illegal entrants, who are either apprehended or turned away.

The Border Patrol created a target IER in 2014 and exceeded that target from then until last year. In 2017, the target was to intercept or turn away 81 percent of the illegal entrants detected crossing the border, but the agency ended with an IER of 78.9 percent.

The Inspector General's office listed several possible reasons for the drop in the IER. One of those reasons was that the Border Patrol is currently 9.8 percent below its authorized staffing level, reducing the agency's ability to respond to border crossers.

You can find the full report here.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Morgan LoewMorgan Loew is an investigative reporter at CBS 5 News. His career has taken him to every corner of the state, lots of corners in the United States, and some far-flung corners of the globe.

Click to learn more about Morgan .

Morgan Loew
CBS 5 Investigates

Morgan’s past assignments include covering the invasion of Iraq, human smuggling in Mexico, vigilantes on the border and Sheriff Arpaio in Maricopa County. His reports have appeared or been featured on CBS News, CNN, NBC News, MSNBC and NPR.

Morgan’s peers have recognized his work with 11 Rocky Mountain Emmy Awards , two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for investigative reporting, an SPJ First Amendment Award and a commendation from the Humane Society of the United States. Last fall, Morgan was inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Silver Circle, in recognition of 25 years of contribution to the television industry in Arizona.

Morgan is a graduate of the University of Arizona journalism school and Concord Law School. He is the president of the Arizona First Amendment Coalition and teaches media law and TV news reporting at ASU’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

When he’s not out looking for the next big news story, Morgan enjoys hiking, camping, cheering for the Arizona Wildcats and spending time with his family at their southern Arizona ranch.

Hide bio