New report says Border Patrol catching fewer border crossers

Dozens of Phoenix families get the boot after City deems housing unsafe
The unsafe conditions forced the City to shut off the power and not allow residences to live in the apartments.More >
Strange light seen in western Arizona sky
People from around Arizona saw a strange light in the sky on Tuesday night.More >
Washington daycare accused of waxing children’s eyebrows
Two young moms in Pasco, Washington are accusing a daycare on the Columbia Basin College campus of waxing their children's eyebrows.More >
Toddler dies after tragic accident at a Scottsdale fire station
A toddler has died after a heartbreaking accident during a visit to a Scottsdale fire station. It happened this weekend at Scottsdale Fire Station No. 1, near Miller and McDowell roads.More >
Family searching for answers after young mom stabbed to death at nail salon
Police say a woman killed at a Mesa nail salon Friday evening was a customer at the salon.More >
Girl Scout who sold cookies outside weed store may have broken rules
Officials were trying to identify the girl and talk to her family because she was in a commercial area, which is not allowed, council spokeswoman Mary Doyle said in an email Monday.More >
Man in handcuffs hit by car on U.S. 60 near Mill Ave
While the troopers were moving the suspect from one patrol car to the other, he broke free and ran into the right lane of traffic.More >
Prostitution sting in Mesa nets 15 arrests
Mesa police cracked down on people seeking prostitutes in January, which was Human Trafficking Awareness Month. During that month, Mesa police made 15 arrests in a prostitution sting called "Operation Eagle's Nest."More >
3 people injured by explosion at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport
Three people were injured when a natural gas regulator at the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport on Wednesday morning.More >
Sheriff: Woman found holding her eyeball outside church
Authorities say a woman was found holding her eyeball outside a South Carolina church.More >
Officer asked to leave 'gun-free' restaurant because of service weapon
A uniformed officer carrying his service weapon said he was asked to leave an Outback Steakhouse restaurant because it’s a “gun-free zone.”More >
Morgan Loew is an investigative reporter at CBS 5 News. His career has taken him to every corner of the state, lots of corners in the United States, and some far-flung corners of the globe.
Click to learn more about Morgan .
Morgan’s past assignments include covering the invasion of Iraq, human smuggling in Mexico, vigilantes on the border and Sheriff Arpaio in Maricopa County. His reports have appeared or been featured on CBS News, CNN, NBC News, MSNBC and NPR.
Morgan’s peers have recognized his work with 11 Rocky Mountain Emmy Awards , two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for investigative reporting, an SPJ First Amendment Award and a commendation from the Humane Society of the United States. Last fall, Morgan was inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Silver Circle, in recognition of 25 years of contribution to the television industry in Arizona.
Morgan is a graduate of the University of Arizona journalism school and Concord Law School. He is the president of the Arizona First Amendment Coalition and teaches media law and TV news reporting at ASU’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
When he’s not out looking for the next big news story, Morgan enjoys hiking, camping, cheering for the Arizona Wildcats and spending time with his family at their southern Arizona ranch.
Arizona could open sidewalks to personal delivery robots
A bill to authorize “personal delivery devices” in Arizona advanced through the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Wednesday on an 8-0 vote.More >
Head shops push back after FDA announcement on 'kratom'
Valley head shops are pushing back after an FDA announcement that an herbal supplement called kratom contains opioids. The federal agency has tied 44 deaths to the use of kratom.More >
New report says Border Patrol catching fewer border crossers
The US Border Patrol is catching fewer of the immigrants who are detected crossing the border, according to a new report from the Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security.More >
Smooth criminals steal $6,500 tip from 8-year-old Michael Jackson impersonator
An eight-year-old Michael Jackson impersonator said he needs help finding the smooth criminals who stole his money over the weekend.More >
RAW VIDEO: Strange light seen in western sky
Amanda Taylor who lives in the west Valley shot video of a strange light in the sky.More >
VIDEO: Apartment complex in Phoenix shut down
The City of Phoenix is shutting down an apartment complex, forcing families out. (Tuesday, February 6, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Toddler dies after tragic accident at Scottsdale fire station
A little boy has died after he was injured during a tour at a Scottsdale fire station.More >
RAW VIDEO: Man hit by car closes part of U.S. 60 in Tempe
RAW VIDEO: Man hit by car closes part of U.S. 60 in TempeInvestigators said a man was hit by a car and the crash caused the westbound side of U.S. 60 to be shut down near Kyrene Road. (Tuesday, February 6, 2018)More >
Daycare waxing
Mystery Light Spotted In The Phoenix Sky
People are still talking about the strange light spotted in the Valley skies last night. It may be connected to yesterday's launch of the Space X Falcon Heavy Rocket
