New report says Border Patrol catching fewer border crossers

The U.S. Border Patrol is catching fewer of the immigrants who are detected crossing the border, according to a new report from the Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security.

The report, which was released on Jan. 30, includes a section on the Border Patrol's Interdiction Effectiveness Rate, or IER. The IER is the percent of detected illegal entrants, who are either apprehended or turned away.

The Border Patrol created a target IER in 2014 and exceeded that target from then until last year. In 2017, the target was to intercept or turn away 81 percent of the illegal entrants detected crossing the border, but the agency ended with an IER of 78.9 percent.

The Inspector General's office listed several possible reasons for the drop in the IER. One of those reasons was that the Border Patrol is currently 9.8 percent below its authorized staffing level, reducing the agency's ability to respond to border crossers.

You can find the full report here.

