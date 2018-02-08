Casa Grande PD: Missing 8-year-old girl located

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

An 8-year-old Casa Grande girl who reported missing was located Wednesday night, police said.

On Wednesday night, police officials released a photo of Aisha Tracy and said she hasn't been seen since 7:30 p.m. She was last spotted by her house near 9th Street and Peart Road.

Around 11 p.m., police announced Aisha has been located.

