Casa Grande PD: Missing 8-year-old girl located

An 8-year-old Casa Grande girl who reported missing was located Wednesday night, police said.

On Wednesday night, police officials released a photo of Aisha Tracy and said she hasn't been seen since 7:30 p.m. She was last spotted by her house near 9th Street and Peart Road.

Around 11 p.m., police announced Aisha has been located.

Aisha Tracy has been located and is safe! Thank you #CasaGrande! pic.twitter.com/BgDrQZk4ah — Casa Grande Police (@CasaGrandePD) February 8, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.