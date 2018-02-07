Sun Devil signing day: Herman Edwards inks first recruiting class

It was a slow start for ASU on National Signing Day. First-year coach Herman Edwards class was in 67th and feeling the wrath from the national media.

A flurry of four-star recruits changed the Sun Devils story, vaulting them from 67th to having the 36th best recruiting class in the country, according to 247sports.com.

“I don’t get involved with rankings,” said Edwards. “I get involved with wins and losses. That’s what fans want.”

Sun Devils Athletic Director Ray Anderson set the bar high when he hired Edwards. The first-year ASU Coach put together a respectable class, signing 13 recruits from Califonia, four from Texas, but only two from Arizona.

“Don’t tell me about you want to win. I want the guys who hate losing. I’ve been around a lot of football. I’ve forgotten more football than a lot of people in this room can remember. When it comes to players, I’ve got a pretty good sense of the type of players that we need here and the type of players that I want to play on this football team,” said Edwards.

“If they decide to go somewhere else we wish them well. If they stay in this conference then it’s great. We’ll play against them and beat them.

Some of ASU’s commits made a media splash. Linebacker Merlin Roberson had his infant son wear an ASU onesie.

Speedy receiver Geordon Porter, who decommited from Notre Dame, chose to leave southern California for Tempe.

Long Beach Poly duo, defensive lineman Jermayne Lole and safety Aashari Crosswell did their hat dance own YouTube.

“We’re going to judge them,” said Edwards of his plan when the team heads to training camp at Camp T, or as he is calling it “Camp Kush.”

“All the guys who signed have videos. We’re going to review them. Guys going to stand up front and then thumbs up or down, who has the best one.”

With construction of the roster complete, the Sun Devils now focus on stadium renovation, spring football and the home opener which is just over 200 days away.

