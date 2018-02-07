Murder victim in Mesa leaves behind toddler

Mesa police found Chelsey Anderson, 23, dead from a gunshot wound. Her family have set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for her memorial expenses. (Source: GoFundMe)

On Monday, 24-year-old Chelsey Anderson was shot and killed by Tyler Ruiz in Mesa. Anderson and Ruiz had a 19-month-old son together who was there during the shooting and is now in the care of family.

Ruiz also shot Anderson's older sister who is now recovering in the hospital before he took his own life.

Anderson's family is now speaking out to tell the world that Chelsey was an amazing person.

Cynthia Valle's brother is married to Chelsey's older sister. Cynthia's brother is now taking care of Chelsey's son.

"I think he know something is going on. He'll have moments where I am assuming he misses his mom and wants to see her," Cynthia said.

The family created a GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs and to help raise Cynthia's son.

The family says they are in absolute shock over what happened because Chelsey was a loving person. They are now focused on giving her son the love and care he needs.

"We're going to help him get through this because its not over. He has his whole life to look forward to and to know that his mom unfortunately isn't here anymore," Cynthia said.

