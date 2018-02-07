Pressure builds for Tempe councilman to resign following latest allegation

Tempe City Councilman Kolby Granville is now facing more pressure to resign his seat follow accusations of sexual misconduct from a third woman. 

Granville was recently fired from his teaching position at Tempe Preparatory Academy after two former students claimed he gave them alcohol with one of them saying he made an inappropriate sexual advance. 

The newest accusation also comes from a former student who claims Granville made unwelcome sexual advances on two separate occasions at his house while she was still in high school. 

That student filed recently filed the claims with the Arizona State Board for Charter Schools

In fall 2013, according to accusations in the document, Granville invited her to his house for ice cream. 

Once there, he allegedly asked her to lay on his chest. When she told him that she was 17 years old, the woman claims the Tempe Councilman said, "Well, that shoots down my goodnight kiss idea." 

While all the allegations are still being investigated, councilmembers Lauren Kuby and Randy Keating say it's time for Granville to resign, warning more accusations could be coming soon. 

"Three women have come forward with accusations against Councilman Granville to date, there are rumors of more that will be coming forward as well," Keating said Wednesday.  

