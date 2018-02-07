PD: Man shot, killed by security guard at Jack In The Box in west Phoenix

A man was fatally shot by a security guard Wednesday evening at a Jack In The Box in west Phoenix, police said.

The shooting was reported just before 7 p.m. near 35th Avenue and W. Buckeye Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said the man died at the scene.

The security guard is cooperating with investigators, according to Phoenix Police Department.

No additional information was immediately available.

