Special election for Arizona's Congressional District 8

Arizona is divided into nine congressional districts. One of those seats in the House -- the one for CD 8 -- has been vacant since Trent Franks resigned in early December amid allegations of sexual harassment.

Shortly after Franks' resignation, Gov. Doug Ducey announced a special election to fill his seat. The primary will be held on Feb. 27. The general election is set for April 24.

The field is set. According to the Arizona secretary of state's website, there are 12 Republican candidates and two Democrats on the Feb. 27 ballot. There are no Libertarian or Green candidates.

You can find out more about each candidate on the Arizona secretary of state's website.

According to Statistical Atlas, CD 8 covers about 725,000 residents (roughly 271,000 households) in the west Valley, including Avondale, El Mirage, Glendale, Goodyear, Litchfield Park, Peoria, a portion of Phoenix, Surprise, Youngtown, Anthem, Citrus Park, New River, Sun City and Sun City West.

Click here for map and other CD 8 information from GovTrack.

