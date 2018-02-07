Thieves caught on camera stealing from cars in Gilbert neighborhood

Families in one east Valley neighborhood woke up Tuesday to find someone had broken into several cars on their street.

The group of suspects was caught on surveillance video.

Cameras captured the brazen bunch targeting unlocked vehicles to burglarize.

"They are very confident," said Trey Boyster, whose car was targeted. "They are not afraid of anything or anyone."

The cameras showed at least three young people running up to vehicles, to see if they're locked. Behind the group drives a white sedan, doors open, with more guys walking in the street.

"So you see them run up, check the doors, quickly move on if it is locked," describes Boyster. "If it is unlocked, they ransack it, looking for something easy to steal and then moving on."

Boyster is now sharing his video online in hopes of stopping these guys in their tracks.

"They just need to straighten their lives up. Get their act together before they hurt someone or get themselves hurt," says Boyster. "A lot of us work really hard for what we have, so we don't want it stolen from us. Go get a job. Do things the right way.

If you recognize any of the young suspects or know anything about this crime, please contact the Gilbert Police Department.

