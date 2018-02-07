K-9 Hero retires, approved to go home with handler

A four-legged member of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office retired Wednesday, at the young age of five. 35 years old, if you’re counting in dog years.

Hero, accurately named, has been working in the K-9 unit with his handler, Deputy Brigette McBride, since 2016.

Their work relationship may have ended; however, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved the transfer of ownership of Hero to live with McBride for his retirement.

Hero originally trained as a Patrol and Explosives K-9 and assisted on calls including felony assaults, home invasions and missing child calls, to name a few. During his time at the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, he has done searches at the NCAA Final Four and Diamondbacks’ games at Chase Field.

Just last year, Hero was one of six K-9s to receive ballistic- and stab-protective vests to protect him on the job.

Nicknamed "Hugs and Kisses" by colleagues, it only makes sense that Hero’s retirement plan includes taking lots of naps with his family, playing fetch and volunteering his time to people in need of comfort.

