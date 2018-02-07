Fentanyl dealer sentenced to 3 years in prison

A man accused of dealing the drug Fentanyl has been sentenced to prison.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Manuel Pulido-Cebreros was sentenced to 3 years in prison for possession of 2,000 opioid pills laced with Fentanyl.

In November 2017, Manuel Pulido-Cebreros was arrested during an opioid drug seizure operation by Arizona's High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force or HIDTA.

Pulido-Cebreros was reportedly carrying approximately 1,000 pills laced with Fentanyl. The pills were blue and stamped with “M” and “30.” Police also searched Pulido-Cebreros’ car, where they found an additional 1,000 pills of the drug.

In January 2018, Pulido-Cebreros pleaded guilty to possessing the narcotic drug, and admitted that he was trying to sell the pills.

Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid drug approximately 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. In recent years, Fentanyl has become more widely available in the United States and grown as a threat to public safety.

It only takes a very small amount of Fentanyl, which can be inhaled or absorbed through the skin, to result in serious adverse reactions and even death.

