UPDATE: Consumers 'heated' over increased gas bills

Some consumers remain puzzled and upset over their recent gas bill. Many people are saying their gas bills have tripled in price.

"They were shocked when they got their bills.”

3 On Your Side recently told you how Marlene Shillington, and her Gilbert neighbors recently took to Social Media to voice their surprise and concern over their Southwest Gas bill.

And their complaints were all similar. Their recent gas bills were not what they were expecting.

"The majority of the 72 responses that I received all had double bills or triple bills.”

At the time, Southwest Gas told 3 On Your Side that there had not been any significant price increases and that Shillington's bill was accurate.

However, after that news report aired, 3 On Your Side continued to receive emails from angry viewers all complaining that their January bills for December's use spiked.

In fact, one viewer said his bill jumped from about $17 to $59, but get this: the home has been vacant for months.

Viewers like Shillington say they all realize that colder weather means higher gas bills. However, this winter has been significantly warmer than previous years.

In fact, according to the National Weather Service, this past November, December and January averaged between four to seven degrees warmer than the same time the year before.

So, what does Southwest Gas have to say?

“In the winter months, we do see an increase in customer bills there's also an increase in usage when the weather cools down,” said Southwest Gas spokeswoman Amy Washburn.

We asked Southwest Gas once again to explain what was going on.

“Sometimes a month or two passes and we don't remember that you know what, we did utilize this a little bit more than we remember the month before or we did have company in town so guess what, more showers were happening, more hot water was happening for two or three weeks in December,” said Washburn.

Washburn says there have been no significant rate hikes and says while this winter has been substantially warmer, several factors can cause bills to spike.

“If you have a water tank that's being stored in your garage, well that water is much cooler in the winter months than the summer. So just to heat that water up before it comes in at a comfortable temperature in your home takes extra therms and extra usage which will be resulted on your gas bill,” said Washburn.

Southwest Gas says the bills consumers are getting are from a month ago and sometimes it’s difficult to recall how much gas you really did use.

If you still feel like your bill just doesn’t seem right or need further explanation, Southwest Gas says to contact them.

