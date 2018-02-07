UPDATE: Consumers 'heated' over increased gas billsPosted: Updated:
3 On Your Side
UPDATE: Consumers 'heated' over increased gas bills
Some consumers remain puzzled and upset over their recent gas bill. Many people are saying their gas bills have tripled in price.More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Resolution reached in 'House of Horrors'
Marielyn Almeida says she is extremely happy with the outcome and 3 On Your Side's involvement.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix area woman sent to collections for cell phone bill she doesn't owe
A Valley woman switched cell phone carriers and was told the transaction will be seamless. So, why is she in collections now?More >
3 On Your Side
Best consumer deals in February
According to Consumer Reports, February is one of the best months to find a deal on mattresses. Depending on the manufacturer and type of mattress, deals can range from 20% to 40% off during February.More >
INFOGRAPHIC: 3 On Your Side gets result$ for Arizona's Family
Gary Harper and the 3 On Your Side team work tirelessly on behalf of Arizonans who, for one reason or another, have lost money -- sometimes lots of money. That diligence pays off -- literally -- in a big way.More >
3 On Your Side
Consumers say they're 'heated' over escalating gas bills
3 On Your Side has received inquiries from viewers wondering why their Southwest Gas bill spiked, even though they believed they weren't using much gas because of the warmer winter weather this season.More >
3 On Your Side
3 On Your Side recoups $11K during January
3 On Your Side recoups $11K for our viewers during January.More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Solar customer gets refund
When 3 On Your Side contacted Sunrun for an explanation, the company said the woman was simply put on the wrong solar plan.More >
3 On Your Side
Fake contractor accused of ripping off his neighbors
Residents in Verrado say they can't believe their own neighbor took their money and abandoned their projects.More >
New items make the latest Consumer Reports recall list
Vehicle, li-ion laptop batteries, ladders and dishwashers from numerous manufacturers are on the latest Consumer Reports recall list. Do you have any of the affected products?More >
3 On Your Side
Tempe woman says her vehicle unexpectedly burst into flames
A Tempe family says their car unexpectedly caught fire and they want answers from the manufacturer. However, they say the car maker brushed them off. Fortunately, the family wasn't injured when their Kia Sorrento caught fire.More >
Dozens of Phoenix families get the boot after City deems housing unsafe
The unsafe conditions forced the City to shut off the power and not allow residences to live in the apartments.More >
Strange light seen in western Arizona sky
People from around Arizona saw a strange light in the sky on Tuesday night.More >
Toddler dies after tragic accident at a Scottsdale fire station
A toddler has died after a heartbreaking accident during a visit to a Scottsdale fire station. It happened this weekend at Scottsdale Fire Station No. 1, near Miller and McDowell roads.More >
Washington daycare accused of waxing children’s eyebrows
Two young moms in Pasco, Washington are accusing a daycare on the Columbia Basin College campus of waxing their children's eyebrows.More >
Family searching for answers after young mom stabbed to death at nail salon
Police say a woman killed at a Mesa nail salon Friday evening was a customer at the salon.More >
Girl Scout who sold cookies outside weed store may have broken rules
Officials were trying to identify the girl and talk to her family because she was in a commercial area, which is not allowed, council spokeswoman Mary Doyle said in an email Monday.More >
Man in handcuffs hit by car on U.S. 60 near Mill Ave
While the troopers were moving the suspect from one patrol car to the other, he broke free and ran into the right lane of traffic.More >
Prostitution sting in Mesa nets 15 arrests
Mesa police cracked down on people seeking prostitutes in January, which was Human Trafficking Awareness Month. During that month, Mesa police made 15 arrests in a prostitution sting called "Operation Eagle's Nest."More >
3 people injured by explosion at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport
Three people were injured when a natural gas regulator at the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport on Wednesday morning.More >
Sheriff: Woman found holding her eyeball outside church
Authorities say a woman was found holding her eyeball outside a South Carolina church.More >
Officer asked to leave 'gun-free' restaurant because of service weapon
A uniformed officer carrying his service weapon said he was asked to leave an Outback Steakhouse restaurant because it’s a “gun-free zone.”More >
LiAna Enriquez is a native of Arizona. She attended Marcos de Niza High School in Tempe, Arizona.
Click to learn more about LiAna.
She then went on to Arizona State University. She graduated summa cum laude from the University’s prestigious, Walter Cronkite School of Journalism with a degree in Journalism/Mass Communications with an emphasis in broadcasting.
LiAna started her news career with KTVK-TV as an intern. She loved it so much she never left! She has been with the station for fourteen years. Currently, she is the consumer investigative producer for Arizona’s top rated consumer segment, 3 On Your Side and is also a general assignment reporter. LiAna also reported for the station’s top rated high school sports show, ‘The Varsity Zone’ for five years.
In her free time LiAna enjoys cooking, watching movies, quading, and traveling. But her absolute favorite thing to do, is to hang out with her husband and beautiful daughters. She is a softball mom. She loves the beach and waterfalls! Her favorite team is the Arizona Cardinals and of course, the Sun Devils.
Life motto: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:13)
If you have a story idea for LiAna, Send her an email .
PD: Man shot, killed by security guard at Jack In The Box in west Phoenix
A man was fatally shot by a security guard Wednesday evening at a Jack In The Box in west Phoenix, police said.More >
USO serving veterans and military members at Phoenix Sky Harbor
CBS5 This Morning anchor Preston Phillips takes us inside a local nonprofit working out of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, seeing to it that our active-duty military and veterans are taken care of.More >
3 On Your Side
Some consumers remain puzzled and upset over their recent gas bill. Many people are saying their gas bills have tripled in price.More >
Rescuers share challenges from dramatic Camelback Mountain rescue
Cameras from our news helicopter captured a dramatic and dangerous hiker rescue Tuesday night on Camelback Mountain.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
RAW VIDEO: Strange light seen in western sky
Amanda Taylor who lives in the west Valley shot video of a strange light in the sky.More >
VIDEO: Apartment complex in Phoenix shut down
VIDEO: Toddler dies after tragic accident at Scottsdale fire station
A little boy has died after he was injured during a tour at a Scottsdale fire station.More >
RAW VIDEO: Man hit by car closes part of U.S. 60 in Tempe
Daycare waxing
Woman gouges her eye out in Anderson County
Anderson county deputies responded to a medical emergency call after a woman intentionally removed her eye and was holding it in her hand.More >
