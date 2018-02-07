Robbers carrying dog attack victim at light rail station, Tempe police say

Tempe police are searching for a pair of robbers who attacked a person on the light rail platform in December-- all while carrying an animal.

In the photos released Wednesday by police, one of the suspects, a woman, is seen carrying a small dog. Her apparent accomplice is a black man wearing a black leather jack and a black doo-rag.

Police said the robbery happened on Dec. 10 shortly after 11 p.m. at the light rail platform at Rural Road and Terrace.

The victim suffered a serious head injury, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311 or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

