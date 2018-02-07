Suspected serial flasher arrested in Mesa

Mesa police have arrested a man they suspect is a serial flasher.

On February 7, 2018, the Mesa Police Department arrested Erik Gerard Becker, 50, on multiple counts of Public Sexual Indecency and Indecent Exposure.

Becker was identified as an investigative lead in multiple indecent exposure incidents in Mesa dating back to February 15, 2017.

Police also suspect Becker exposed himself and committed a sexual act on at least three occasions.

February 15, 2017, in the area of 2000 S Pennington in Mesa – Adult victim

October 12, 2017, in the area of 2000 S Longmore in Mesa – Juvenile victim

November 2, 2017, in the area of 2500 S El Paradiso in Mesa – Adult victim

Once the investigation determined there was probable cause to charge Becker, he was contacted at his residence and placed under arrest.

Becker has also been identified as an investigative lead in a series of indecent exposures in Chandler. police say he has a history of both Public Sexual Indecency and Indecent Exposure charges in Mesa and Chandler.

Becker has been charged and booked on four counts of Public Sexual Indecency (one count involving a minor), and three counts of Indecent exposure (one count involving a minor).

The Mesa Police Department takes allegations of sexual offenses very seriously and will continue to thoroughly investigate allegations of this nature.

If anyone has information pertinent to this case, please contact the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.

