MAP: Cactus League stadiums

Arizona is the spring training home of 15 Major League Baseball teams. They play at 10 stadiums scattered throughout the Valley.

Baseball was, is and always will be to me the best game in the world.

~ Babe Ruth

Love is the most important thing in the world, but baseball is pretty good, too.

~ Yogi Berra

The one constant through all the years, Ray, has been baseball. America has rolled by like an army of steamrollers. It has been erased like a blackboard, rebuilt and erased again. But baseball has marked the time.

~ Terence Mann (James Earl Jones) in "Field of Dreams"

