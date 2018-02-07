Phoenix man accused of stabbing his mother

A Phoenix man has been arrested after police say he stabbed his own mother.

Lloyd Neal Franklin, 23, faces a second-degree attempted murder charge.

The incident happened at an apartment near 30th Street and Osborn.

Police say that around 4:20 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 5. Franklin entered his mother's apartment through an unlocked door.

His mother and uncle were both sleeping in the living room.

The uncle tells police "he woke up and saw Lloyd standing above [the victim] with a large knife and was repeatedly stabbing [the victim] with a hunting-style knife," according to the police report.

The uncle ran into a bathroom, where he locked himself in and called 911.

When police arrived, they took Franklin into custody. A search of the apartment turned up a large, hunting-style knife "in plain view on a washer." Police also say Franklin had blood on his hands.

Franklin's mother had been stabbed in the "face, torso, arms and legs" and was rushed to the hospital to undergo surgery.

According to the police report, Franklin "admitted his intent was to kill his mother," and said, "he wanted her to die."

Franklin was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail.

He is due back in court Feb. 12.

