Decision day for Phoenix-area football stars Purdy and Hall

It’s Iowa State for Brock Purdy who in the last 10 weeks endured quite the recruiting, yes, cyclone but in the end, it was all about family, fit and football for the Perry High School quarterback.

"I’ve had a great relationship with [head coach] Matt Campbell and the staff,” said Purdy. “I felt at home there and once I visited campus, I just knew from the get-go that this was going to be the place.”

The 6 foot 1 inch,195 pound Purdy, Arizona's National Gatorade Player of the Year, threw for 4,400 yards and 57 touchdowns during his senior season at Perry High School. He chose Iowa State and head coach Matt Campbell over the likes of Nick Saban and Alabama, and Chip Kelly and UCLA.

“Coach Campbell and his whole staff have just an amazing vision,” said Purdy. “I truly believe they are an up and coming program. I’m excited to compete for conference championships and hopefully national championships.”

On Wednesday, Purdy thanked everybody from the coaches to the student body to the Perry High lunch ladies in helping him reach this point.

“It’s been very emotional,” said Purdy. “I’ve looked forward to this day since I was a little kid. My family and I are so excited. Perry is such an awesome school. It’s amazing and I just love everyone here.”

Purdy who didn’t receive a major division one offer as late as November, became one of the most sought after quarterback prospects in the nation after leading Perry to the AIA state championship game. Purdy is listed as a three-star recruit but the battle for his services in recent weeks reached an attention crescendo normally reserved for five-star athletes.

“I’m very excited,” said Purdy. “Hopefully we’ll get some leaders in there and get things going.”

After Purdy made it official today, Iowa St. recruiting coordinator Alex Golesh tweeted, “Boooooom!”

Purdy ultimately chose Iowa St. over Texas A&M.

A few miles away, Higley’s Draycen Hall made it official Wednesday. The running back will play at Southern Utah after serving a two-year mission. Hall chose Southern Utah over Princeton and NAU.

“I just felt that after I took my visits, those other two schools weren’t for me,” said Hall. “When I took my visit to Southern Utah, I just felt so at home. I just felt like God wanted me to go to Utah and commit to Southern Utah.”

