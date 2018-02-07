Jaime's Local Love: Tee Pee Mexican Food

In February, I will be doing Jaime's Local Legacies to honor family-owned businesses with several decades in the Valley.

We start with Tee Pee.

Family-owned Tee Pee Mexican Food is celebrating 60 years in the Valley.

The restaurant is located in the Arcadia neighborhood of Phoenix. In the 1800s, the space was a stagecoach stop.

It would later become the restaurant with adjacent buildings to house the cooks.

The restaurant owners lived in a home next door.

Tee Pee was started by Tony and Anna Duran. Tony tended bar while Anna did the cooking. In the late 1970s, their daughter Kathy and son-in-law Zip started to run the family business.

Their son Jeff grew up in the restaurant and works at Tee Pee. Cousins work at Tee Pee too, as well as employees who've become family with 20- and 30- year tenures.

Some of their customers have been eating here for four generations and the family treasures their loyalty.

While you are waiting for your table you can browse the walls of fame.

Many famous visitors come to Tee Pee. President Bush and Willard Scott from the Today Show, musicians Dierks Bentley and Paul Simon have dined at Tee Pee.

The menu is vast with authentic Mexican recipes that have been in the family for years.

You'll find your traditional favorites like beef and green corn tamales, albondigas soup, and George W. Bush’s favorite: cheese enchiladas. Tee Pee is famous for its chili rellenos, which are like an egg soufflé.

The family is planning to celebrate 60 years with a big bash at Tee Pee on Cinco de Mayo.

Tee Pee Mexican Restaurant

4144 E Indian School Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85018

(602) 956-0178

Website: http://teepeemexicanfood.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeePeeMex

Twitter: @teepeemex

Instagram: @teepeemex