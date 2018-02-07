Multi-car crash in west Phoenix left 3 people critical

A serious crash in west Phoenix left three people critically injured.

The multi-vehicle accident happened at the intersection of 67th Avenue and Thomas Road Wednesday morning.

Phoenix fire officials say five patients were transported to the hospital,

Three of those patients, a man in his 30s, a woman in her 30s and a woman in her 40s, were all said to be in extremely critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Two of those patients had to be technically extricated from their vehicles.

Two other patients, a 37-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman were in serious but stable condition.

Traffic was restricted around the intersection and drivers were urged to avoid the area.

