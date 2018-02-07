USO serving veterans and military members at Phoenix Sky Harbor

'I know that my son and son-in-law can be anywhere in the world and be able to be connected to us through people that care about them ...,' said blue star mother and USO volunteer Stephanie Nelson. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

All month long, CBS5 is partnering with Fry's Food Stores to pay it forward to our military families.

It's the fifth year of our Courageous Hearts campaign.

CBS5 This Morning anchor Preston Phillips takes us inside a local nonprofit working out of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, seeing to it that our active-duty military and veterans are taken care of.

Since 1941, the USO has been the force behind the forces, strengthening America's service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country.

On Sunday, the USO celebrated its 77th anniversary!

"We are now able to adapt to the different dynamic and unique changes in the military. We are in 45 airports; we at over 220 locations worldwide," Carla Garcia, the director of USO Arizona Director, explained.

Here at Phoenix Sky Harbor, the USO inside Terminal 4 is open 365 days a year, 6 a.m.-10 p.m., offering everything from food and drinks to care kits to entertainment and a place to just kick back.

"I know that my son and son-in-law can be anywhere in the world and be able to be connected to us through people that care about them as much as I care about the other soldiers that come in through the USO," USO volunteer Stephanie Nelson said.

The USO survives off of your support and the support of selfless volunteers like Nelson, a blue star mother.

"When I volunteer for the USO, it makes me feel good, it makes me more connected to my kids, although they're not with me and you know we're very connected when I'm here and I'm doing my service," said Nelson.

Nelson was born into a military family.

Her great-grandfather served in the Civil War. Both of her grandfathers served in World War II. Her father served in Vietnam and her son and son-in-law are currently enlisted and waiting to be deployed.

"With wanting to volunteer for the USO, I guess I kind of have it in me that I want to be everyone's mom and I just want to take care of everybody and make sure they're all feeling good and safe and have somewhere that they can feel loved," said Nelson.

Without your donations, organizations like this wouldn't exist.

"It puts my mind at rest to know that there's those that care about my kids that are serving; you know, I've raised them to this point and now I've given them to our country and that's a big sacrifice for our family," said Nelson.



So the next time you're at a Fry's Food Store, be sure to buy a heart for $1 or more, so places like this can continue to help those who have sacrificed so much.

Courageous Hearts is a monthlong event happening at Fry's Food Stores all across the state.

You can donate at your local store and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to help local military families.

