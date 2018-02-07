Wednesday, Feb. 7

VNSA Presale

Book Sale Preview Day

Wednesday, February 7, 2018

2 pm to 7 pm

Exhibit Building

Arizona State Fairgrounds, Phoenix

(Use entrance gate at 17th Avenue

& West McDowell Road)

When you enter the Exhibit Building, you will receive a Guest Shopping Pass which will entitle you to purchase

up to 15 books and other items priced above $1.50.

You may also purchase an unlimited number

of items that cost $1.50 or less.

62st Annual VNSA Used Book Sale

Saturday, February 10, 2018 from 8 am to 6pm.

Sunday, February 11, 2018 from 8 am to 4pm.

Arizona State Fairgrounds

Exhibit Building

1826 W. McDowell Road

Phoenix, AZ 85007

(Enter from 17th Avenue & West McDowell Road)

Cost:

Admission to the Book Sale is free.

The State Fairgrounds charges a parking fee.

Payment Options:

Cash, local checks with proper identification, Visa, Mastercard or debit cards with the Visa and MasterCard logo.

For more Information:

Website: www.vnsabooksale.org

E-Mail: info@vnsabooksale.org

Call 602-265-6805

Local Love: Teepee Restaurant

Family and locally owned Tee Pee Mexican Food has been serving the Valley Mexican comfort food since 1958.The bar and restaurant is located in the Arcadia neighborhood of Phoenix.

The Tee Pee prides itself in preparing traditional homemade Mexican food. Still using the original recipes and authentic techniques that have been in the family for years, the Tee Pee serves the best Mexican food Phoenix has to offer, from the famous chili rellenos to the cheese enchiladas. With smiling faces and a friendly atmosphere, the Tee Pee brings the culture of Mexico to the heart of the city.

Stop in soon for some delicious authentic Mexican comfort food and one of our ice-cold margaritas!

For more information: http://teepeemexicanfood.com/

4144 E Indian School Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85018

Phone: (602) 956-0178

United Phoenix Firefighter Charities/Huss Brewery

United Phoenix Firefighter Charities, along with United West Valley Firefighter Charities are teaming up with HUSS Brewery to brew a special batch of their annual craft beer to benefit their charities.

Firefighters will be onsite at Huss Brewery in Tempe next Wednesday, 2/7/ from 7am-1pm to assist with brewing 60 kegs of their special brew. There will be great visuals of the entire brewing process, with Valley firefighters participating in the entire brewing process.

The brew will be sold at the Firefighters' community kick-off event next month (3/2/18) at Desoto Central Market in Phoenix. It's events such as this that make it possible to raise funds for Firefighters Charities. There are plenty of programs within their Charities that are in need of continued funding in order for the firefighters to continue their successful assistance in our community

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/AzFirefighterBrew/

Huss Brewery---the brewing takes place inside

1520 W Mineral Rd, Tempe, AZ 85283

Phone: (480) 264-7611

Website: http://www.hussbrewing.com/

The Wildlife World Zoo/Black Footed Penguin

Black Footed Penguin Facts:

Is a medium sized endangered species found off the coast of South Africa

Oil spills and overfishing of their food are the main reason they are now endangered

These penguins are monogamous, the penguin pair stays together usually for many years and often move back to their old nesting sites too.

2 ft Tall

Can swim up to 30 miles a day in search of food

They secrete oil to make themselves water proof

their layer of blubber and dense feathers keeps them warm

Can live up to 20 years

Their main predators are feral cats, mongoose and genets, rarely even leopards. Marine animals preying on these flightless birds are Cape fur seals, and occasionally sharks and whales further at sea

Both male and female incubate the egg and rear the young

Each penguin has a black stripe with black spots on their chest. These spots are just like fingerprints with no two patterns being the same.

The unique black and white combination offers a natural camouflage to the land as well as underwater predators.

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com.

Sweet-Stops Valentine's Day Cookies

Lin Sue Cooney and Cindy Leech are two friends with a passion for all things sweet are stirring up the dessert scene! Their sugar rush is a day in the kitchen creating yummy mouth-watering treats. They feel blessed to do what they love and to share it with YOU!

Their dessert company website is: www.Sweet-Stops.com. They love to create fabulous party trays and favors for every occasion. Next time you need the perfect corporate gift or a luscious treat for someone special, try our signature dessert-- decadent dark chocolate pecan toffee, sold in bags or gift boxes.

Our Pecan Toffee

Each blissful bar of our handmade toffee is buttery smooth & delicately crunchy. Packed full of Texas pecans. Slathered in premium dark Belgian chocolate.

Toffee bars available in resealable bakery bags or beautiful gift boxes with ribbon.

Shortbread

Lemon or Butter Shortbread embossed with designs like bunny, heart, sea shell, clover, teapot, daisy, xoxo, pumpkin and fleur de lis. $12 per dozen (4 dozen minimum)

Sugar Toffee

Light & Crunchy Pecan Toffee Sugar Cookies are made with decadent morsels of our pecan toffee.

$10 per dozen (4 dozen minimum)

Coconut Pecan chip

A dark chocolate chip cookie with a twist! Flaky coconut and sweet pecans add just the right touch--- sure to be your new favorite!

$15 per dozen (4 dozen minimum)

Company of Thieves at The Van Buren

Show tonight @ The Van Buren w/ Walk The Moon Doors at 7pm/ Show at 8pm

New EP, Better Together, out Feb 23

For more information visit: www.companyofthievesmusic.com

The Van Buren

401 W Van Buren St, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Phone: (480) 659-1641

Website: https://www.thevanburenphx.com/

