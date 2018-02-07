Overturned semi blocks eastbound I-10 in Tonopah

Laura Lollman
(Source: Arizona Department of Public Safety)
TONOPAH, AZ

An overturned semi hauling food products has blocked two lanes of traffic on eastbound I-10 near Wintersburg Road in Tonopah.

According to Arizona DPS, there are only minor injuries but the semi is blocking both lanes of traffic.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said eastbound traffic is exiting I-10 at 411th Avenue.

DPS said drivers should expect an extended closure time while crews work to turn the semi upright and move it off the highway.

