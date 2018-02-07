Overturned semi blocks eastbound I-10 in Tonopah

An overturned semi hauling food products has blocked two lanes of traffic on eastbound I-10 near Wintersburg Road in Tonopah.

According to Arizona DPS, there are only minor injuries but the semi is blocking both lanes of traffic.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said eastbound traffic is exiting I-10 at 411th Avenue.

DPS said drivers should expect an extended closure time while crews work to turn the semi upright and move it off the highway.

Traffic Alert ?? This crash involves a semi-truck hauling food products. It’s overturned blocking both lanes. Minor injuries. Extended closure expected while we work with crews to upright the semi and move it off the highway. https://t.co/mGZV1HGnVt — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) February 7, 2018

Traffic is exiting at 411th Avenue in Tonopah. https://t.co/IOiHsJwG8J — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 7, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.