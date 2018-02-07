3 people injured by explosion at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport

Three people were injured when a natural gas regulator at the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport on Wednesday morning.

The explosion occurred during the transfer of compressed natural gas, according to a tweet from the Mesa Fire & Medical Dept.

Mesa Fire said one of the victims was seriously injured, indicating the other two victims have less severe injuries.

The serious injury is not life-threatening, according to Det. Nik Rasheta with the Mesa Police Dept.

The explosion occurred away from the runway at a building located on airport property, but not part of the airport or airport operations, according to Ryan Smith with the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. Smith said air traffic control operations were halted for 10 minutes out of caution but all air traffic activity has resumed and is back to normal.

[MAP: 7500 East Velocity Way]

3 people injured w/ 1 seriously injured as rslt of explosion south of air traffic control tower; occurred during transfer of CNG (compressed natural gas). Occurred away from runway. @gatewayairport w/ @GilbertFireDept & @MesaPD pic.twitter.com/iRYx0WtSK1 — Mesa (Arizona) Fire & Medical Dept (@MesaFireDept) February 7, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.