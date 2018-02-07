VNSA returns with its 62nd annual book sale

The largest charity used book sale in the Southwest is returning to the Arizona State Fairgrounds this weekend.

On February 10 and 11, the Volunteer Nonprofit Service Association will hold its 62nd annual Used Book Sale.

The organization only holds one book sale each year, but the 130 volunteers work year-round preparing for it.

“The sale benefits our two charities: Arizona Friends of Foster Children and Literacy Volunteers of Maricopa County,” said Heather Rayner, president of VNSA. “We just do this out of the great love of books. We do this out of the great love of our community and out of the great love of supporting our two charities.”

The event will be held in the Exhibit Building on the state fairgrounds and will open at 8 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

The Book Sale Preview Day will take place Wednesday, February 7 from 2 to 7 p.m.

For the main event, attendees can line up outside of the building beginning at noon on Friday, February 9th.

An individual is only permitted to hold one spot for themselves and one for a partner.

While in the line, shoppers can receive entry numbers for both “Text” and “Rare & Unusual” that will allow first entry to those areas.

When entering the building, individuals will receive a “Guest Shopping Pass” that entitles them to purchase up to 15 items priced above $1.50. There is no limit on the number of items shoppers may buy under $1.50.

If shoppers want to avoid the wait, they can watch the book sale’s Facebook page for updates. Lines usually clear up after noon on Saturday and are shorter on Sunday.

Rayner said that last year’s sale offered more than 500,000 books and book-related items and raised more roughly $335,000 for the community.

Over the last six decades, VNSA has given back more than $8 million.

For more information, you can visit the VNSA website.

