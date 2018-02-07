Phoenix PD: Suspect rams police car with stolen vehicle

Phoenix police are investigating after they say a suspect rammed a stolen car into a police vehicle then fled the scene.

According to Sgt. Jonathan Howard with Phoenix police, it all started when officers responded to an erratic driver near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

A witness told officers that the driver had crashed into a freeway median before exiting the freeway. The witness was following the vehicle and reporting its locations to police.

The suspect vehicle stopped near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road where an officer pulled up behind the vehicle.

Howard said the driver backed up and rammed the police car and then drove away but crashed.

Other officers and a canine unit arrived and arrested the driver. Howard said no officers were injured and the investigation is ongoing.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.