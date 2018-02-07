Phoenix PD: Suspect rams police car with stolen vehicle

Phoenix PD: Suspect rams police car with stolen vehiclePosted: Updated:
-
Strange light seen in western Arizona sky
People from around Arizona saw a strange light in the sky on Tuesday night.More >
Family searching for answers after young mom stabbed to death at nail salon
Police say a woman killed at a Mesa nail salon Friday evening was a customer at the salon.More >
Toddler dies after tragic accident at a Scottsdale fire station
A toddler has died after a heartbreaking accident during a visit to a Scottsdale fire station. It happened this weekend at Scottsdale Fire Station No. 1, near Miller and McDowell roads.More >
Washington daycare accused of waxing children’s eyebrows
Two young moms in Pasco, Washington are accusing a daycare on the Columbia Basin College campus of waxing their children's eyebrows.More >
Girl Scout who sold cookies outside weed store may have broken rules
Officials were trying to identify the girl and talk to her family because she was in a commercial area, which is not allowed, council spokeswoman Mary Doyle said in an email Monday.More >
Prostitution sting in Mesa nets 15 arrests
Mesa police cracked down on people seeking prostitutes in January, which was Human Trafficking Awareness Month. During that month, Mesa police made 15 arrests in a prostitution sting called "Operation Eagle's Nest."More >
Man in handcuffs hit by car on U.S. 60 near Mill Ave
While the troopers were moving the suspect from one patrol car to the other, he broke free and ran into the right lane of traffic.More >
Dozens of Phoenix families get the boot after City deems housing unsafe
The unsafe conditions forced the City to shut off the power and not allow residences to live in the apartments.More >
Officer asked to leave 'gun-free' restaurant because of service weapon
A uniformed officer carrying his service weapon said he was asked to leave an Outback Steakhouse restaurant because it’s a “gun-free zone.”More >
$3.5 million marijuana grow operation busted in Tonopah
Three people have been arrested for an illegal marijuana grow operation in Tonopah.More >
Authorities search for woman they say abandoned newborn at Tucson airport
Authorities have released photos of the woman they say left a newborn at the Tucson International Airport in January.More >
RAW VIDEO: Strange light seen in western sky
Amanda Taylor who lives in the west Valley shot video of a strange light in the sky.More >
RAW VIDEO: Man hit by car closes part of U.S. 60 in Tempe
RAW VIDEO: Man hit by car closes part of U.S. 60 in TempeInvestigators said a man was hit by a car and the crash caused the westbound side of U.S. 60 to be shut down near Kyrene Road. (Tuesday, February 6, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Toddler dies after tragic accident at Scottsdale fire station
A little boy has died after he was injured during a tour at a Scottsdale fire station.More >
VIDEO: Family of murder victim at Mesa salon speaks
A Valley mother was murdered at a Mesa nail salon and two family members spoke about how hard it is to move on. (Tuesday, February 6, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Apartment complex in Phoenix shut down
VIDEO: Apartment complex in Phoenix shut down
The City of Phoenix is shutting down an apartment complex, forcing families out. (Tuesday, February 6, 2018)More >
