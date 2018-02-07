How to fight the flu in your office

Office settings can become a breeding ground for disease if workers do not take everyday preventive measures to stop the spread of germs. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

According to health officials, this flu season has been one of the most widespread on record in the continental U.S. and it looks like it won't be letting up anytime soon.

The threat of more strains emerging means it could get worse in the weeks to come.

While getting a flu vaccine is the No. 1 recommendation to prevent the flu, there are several steps you can take to help battle the flu in your office before getting the virus.

Office settings can become a breeding ground for disease if workers do not take everyday preventive measures to stop the spread of germs. Studies indicate the average adult brings their fingers to the nose, mouth or eyes about 16 times per hour and germs thrive on touch.

That is why workers should take preventive measures to reduce the risk of spreading or catching any viruses or germs.

Some office hot spots include:

Women's offices contain more than 2x the germs as their male colleagues because make-up cases, phones and purses have the most bacteria.

Office sink sponges, if you must use them then microwave frequently or put them in the dishwasher.

Men's wallets and cell phones should be wiped regularly because they are rarely cleaned.

Companies such as Stratus Building Solutions are also creating office flu kits that include new pens, paper towels, disinfectant and pocket-sized hand sanitizer.

Maintaining a clean working environment, taking preventative measures and getting a flu vaccine shot are all ways to help keep businesses functioning properly during the flu season.

